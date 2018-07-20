Police say recorded Ramasamy’s statement on alleged link to Tamil Tigers on Tuesday

The Penang police chief said the statement was taken from P. Ramasamy following police reports lodged by various quarters including 10 in Penang. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — Penang police recorded a statement from Penang Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy on Tuesday (July 17) to assist investigations in connection with claims linking him to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) .

Penang police chief Datuk Seri A.Thaiveegan said the statement was taken from Ramasamy following police reports lodged by various quarters including 10 in Penang.

“Besides Ramasamy, we also recorded statements from the 10 complainants (in Penang). However, the investigations will be taken over by Bukit Aman (Federal police).

“After this, if there is a need to call him (Ramasamy) to record further statements, we will do so,” he told reporters here yesterday.

The complaints alleged that Ramasamy had shared pictures of him with an LTTE member known as Vaiko or V. Gopalasamy. According to the captions of the pictures uploaded on Ramasamy’s Facebook on Saturday, Vaiko’s presence in Penang was due to a wedding invitation.

In other developments, Thaiveegan said police were working with the Malaysian Communications and Mulitimedia Commission to get information on the owner of a Facebook account who had threatened to murder Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

On Saturday, Syerleena, 38, had lodged a police report on the matter at the Jelutong police station.

Prior to that, on July 10, she had received a death threat in her mail at her service centre and had also lodged a police report at the same police station the same day. — Bernama