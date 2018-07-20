Beautyblender bounces into the makeup sector with new foundation line

A screengrab of the Beautyblender Instagram page.

NEW YORK, July 20 ― Beautyblender is making its first foray into the makeup industry.

The brand, which is famous for its cult-status sponge makeup applicators, has announced the launch of a 32-piece foundation line titled “Bounce”. The series will make its debut on July 24 at Sephora.

According to the brand, the new foundation is cruelty-free and formulated without the use of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and oils. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and birch extract, and has been designed to offer a “velveteen matte finish” and 24-hour coverage. It will come packaged in a pump bottle that, when flipped sideways, transforms into a handy makeup dish for an easier application process.

“You have more control when you put it in that dish; you can bounce it away without overapplying,” Beautyblender founder Rea Ann Silva told WWD. “I wanted to bring this concept of play and ease of experiment to the consumer so it made sense for me to turn the bottle sideways and make it a palette.”

Foundation is just the beginning: Silva also told WWD that the brand intends to expand into other makeup categories in the near future. “We have planned for a full-fledged line from complexion to eyes, lip, cheek ― all of that,” she confirmed.

However, in opting for foundation as its first makeup launch, Beautyblender is bang on trend. The product has become the focal point of the industry over the past few months, with bands such as TooFaced, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Huda Beauty, Maybelline and Neutrogena battling it out to offer shoppers more diversity when it comes to shade ranges, ingredients or cruelty-free formulae. ― AFP-Relaxnews