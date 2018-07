Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee has died in a car crash. — Picture via Facebook/Eddie Ng Tien Chee

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee from the DAP has died in a traffic accident.

Broadcaster Astro Awani cited police sources as saying that the 40-year-old man perished in an accident on KM 12 of the Cheras-Kajang Highway.

His vehicle was believed to have been driven from Kuala Lumpur heading to Kajang.

Ng, a second-term state assemblyman for Balakong, won the Selangor state seat in the 14th general election with a majority of over 35,000 votes.