By appointment to the nation — Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin

JULY 20 — There has probably been no other time in our history where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to so many appointments to constitutional offices.

After the appointment of the prime minister, His Majesty consented to the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers in three batches, as well as to a new attorney-general and Central Bank governor, and in the judiciary, a new chief justice, chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak and chief judge of Malaya.

The Dewan Rakyat has a new Speaker and more changes are expected in GLCs — though these don’t require the Agong’s consent.

Many of these appointments have met with various levels of resistance. There were objections based on ethnicity and language, but ultimately, royal consent has silenced most of the criticism.

One resignation caused by a public furore was that of an interim press officer to the youth and sports minister based on his LGBT activism. Although he left voluntarily, Suhakam issued a statement “concerned that this may be a case of workplace and/or employment discrimination,” while the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs also reiterated that all Malaysian citizens have the same rights under the law: certainly a welcome shift from the language adopted by his predecessor.

The appointment of Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers brought their own set of questions. The gap between the first and second batch of appointments was attributed to factionalism among and within the Pakatan Harapan parties.

Following the appointments, there is still dissatisfaction that the cabinet composition in not balanced in terms of party membership: Bersatu and Amanah receiving more cabinet positions than their numbers in parliament warrant.

There are three rebuttals to this. The first is that voters did not vote according to component party lines: They voted for Pakatan Harapan, so the individual party membership is irrelevant. The second is that the analysis is too simplistic: It’s not just about the number of seats won, but how difficult those seats were to win (in terms of the existing majorities that had to be overturned).

The third is the Mahathir factor: The theory that this result would only have been possible with Tun M’s leadership, and thus it is right (morally as well as constitutionally) that he should have the final say.

But what was not sufficiently challenged in the commentary was the assumption that MPs should aim to become ministers: As if, after becoming an MP, the only career advancement is to become a minister. This should not be the case.

The primary job of a Member of Parliament is to represent their constituents according to the platform and manifesto they campaigned for. In developed democracies, backbenchers take pride in not being part of the executive: they know how important it is to keep the government to account.

Perhaps, once we have parliamentary select committees as promised in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, more MPs will be able to find job satisfaction staying outside the executive — and hopefully the public will reward them for it. It’s a good thing, then, that the Pakatan Harapan manifesto has promised to create them.

With the prime minister saying that the manifesto is not a bible but a guide, it behoves civil society to ensure that this pledge is carried out.

Tun Mahathir said that in response to the appointment of Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof as Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, despite the explicit pledge to appoint an MP. (By comparison, Tommy Thomas’ appointment as a non-MP attorney-general was more easily justified.)

While I celebrate the appointment of Datuk Mohamad Ariff — who followed me as a speaker in the inaugural Constitutional Law Lecture Series at the University of Malaya — I hope it does not create a precedent where manifesto pledges will be routinely violated with the claim that another solution is “better”.

Indeed, for pro-government advocates of GST, a moral dilemma currently stands: in the new Malaysia, does the principle of abiding by the manifesto outweigh the preference for GST as a superior form of taxation? Such are the consequences of populist promises.

The easy answer is to say “we will judge them at the next election,” but until then respect for institutions remains crucial to national progress.

Through one succinct jibe, it was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who best communicated this by telling all MPs — including those who walked out the day before in protest at the appointment of the new speaker — to “sila duduk dan jangan lari.”

Remaining at work — and not running away — is the only way for all the new officeholders — including the new Opposition — to prove their worth to Malaysia.

* Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin is founding president of IDEAS

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.