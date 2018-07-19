Kylie Jenner picks Jordyn Woods for her next makeup collaboration

Jordyn Woods walks the runway for Addition Elle during the New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 11, 2017. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 19 ― Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than a good old makeup collaboration with her nearest and dearest, so it makes sense that her BFF Jordyn Woods is next in line.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur has teamed up with her longtime friend Woods on a project for the Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kylie and I have a makeup collaboration coming out soon,” the publication reports 20-year-old Woods as saying at the Beautycon Festival LA over the weekend. “We've wanted to do this since her company first launched; we've been working on it for years!”

Woods, a plus-size model who boasts 5.7 million followers on social media platform Instagram, has already inspired one Kylie Cosmetics product ― the “Jordy Velvet liquid Lipstick lip Kit,” but the new collaboration will mark her first time putting her name to a beauty line.

Jenner, who recently hit the headlines for landing a spot on the 2018 Forbes list of “America's Richest Self-Made Women” for her beauty empire, first entered the beauty business back in 2015 with her debut “Lip Kits”. The company has expanded rapidly since then, driven partly by collaborations with her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. ― AFP-Relaxnews