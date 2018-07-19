Malay Mail

Perlis Raja Muda invites non-Muslims to visit mosques to understand Islam better

Published 15 minutes ago on 19 July 2018

The Raja Muda said the doors of the mosques in Perlis were open to all and that included non-Muslims. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KANGAR, July 19 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today invited the non-Muslims to visit mosques in the state to get a better understanding of Islam.

He said the doors of the mosques in Perlis were open to all and that included non-Muslims.

“The mosque is a harmonious, safe and comfortable place for all visitors and its role is wider and more practical than what the community understands.

“It is not just a place of worship but also a place for the community to socialise and hold activities,” he said after launching the “Ziarah Masjid” campaign for the non-Muslim community at Masjid Alwi here, today.

The Raja Muda said all mosques in Perlis should welcome the initiative and take the opportunity to spread the message of Islam. — Bernama

