Perlis Raja Muda invites non-Muslims to visit mosques to understand Islam better

The Raja Muda said the doors of the mosques in Perlis were open to all and that included non-Muslims. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, July 19 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today invited the non-Muslims to visit mosques in the state to get a better understanding of Islam.

He said the doors of the mosques in Perlis were open to all and that included non-Muslims.

“The mosque is a harmonious, safe and comfortable place for all visitors and its role is wider and more practical than what the community understands.

“It is not just a place of worship but also a place for the community to socialise and hold activities,” he said after launching the “Ziarah Masjid” campaign for the non-Muslim community at Masjid Alwi here, today.

The Raja Muda said all mosques in Perlis should welcome the initiative and take the opportunity to spread the message of Islam. — Bernama