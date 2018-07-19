Perlis Raja Muda invites non-Muslims to visit mosques to understand Islam better

KANGAR, July 19 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today invited the non-Muslims to visit mosques in the state to get a better understanding of Islam.
He said the doors of the mosques in Perlis were open to all and that included non-Muslims.
“The mosque is a harmonious, safe and comfortable place for all visitors and its role is wider and more practical than what the community understands.
“It is not just a place of worship but also a place for the community to socialise and hold activities,” he said after launching the “Ziarah Masjid” campaign for the non-Muslim community at Masjid Alwi here, today.
The Raja Muda said all mosques in Perlis should welcome the initiative and take the opportunity to spread the message of Islam. — Bernama