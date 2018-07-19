Zawawi is PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate

PKR’s Zawawi Mughni (centre) is PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — New face “Ustaz” Zawawi Mughni has been named as PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election.

The announcement was made by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail this evening after she launched the party’s election machinery for the Selangor state seat.

Malay Mail reported earlier today that the national PKR leadership had chosen Zawawi, a local, over the Selangor chapter’s pick of Mohd Razlan Jalaluddin, the former PKR coordinator for the Kota Damansara seat in the 14th general election.

