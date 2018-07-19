Viral message on HFMD death in Penang untrue, says Dr Afif

No death due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) has been reported in Penang so far, said Dr Afif. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — No death due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) has been reported in Penang so far, said State Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin today.

“So far, there is no death due HFMD. If there is, we will inform the media,” he told a media conference here today.

He denied a message which had gone viral on WhatsApp about the death of HFMD patient in Penang yesterday.

Dr Afif said a total of 2,170 HFMD cases had been reported in the state since January this year until yesterday with 35 premises ordered to be closed due to the disease.

The premises that were ordered to be closed comprised seven primary schools, child nurseries (nine), kindergarten (11), pre-school (seven) and a care centre, he added.

He said on the closure of the primary schools, only Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Shih Chung were ordered to be closed, while the six other schools only involved several classes.

The affected schools are SJKC Sum Sun (nine classes), SJKC Chong Cheng (11), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Bakap (one), SJKC Sum Min 1 (four) and three classes each at SK Saujana Indah and SJKC Moh Gee Pusat.

According to Dr Afif, three children are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in the state. — Bernama