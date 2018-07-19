Patient dies en route to hospital in Kedah, after ambulance crashes

ALOR SETAR, July 19 — An ambulance which was sending a patient from the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH), Sungai Petani to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here was involved in an accident at KM81.4 of the North-South Highway heading towards Alor Setar near Gurun yesterday.

State Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the patient was suffering from a serious disease and infection and the staff of HSAH and his family were in the ambulance with him when the accident occurred at 6.25pm.

“Besides the ambulance driver, there were five passengers who were the medical officer, a nurse, the patient, a health assistant and the patient’s relative,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Norhizan said four of the victims, including the patient, were taken in two ambulances to HSB for treatment while the ambulance driver and health assistant were sent to HSAH.

However, he said, the patient’s condition worsened and died at the HSB Emergency Department at 8.40pm while the other victims were in stable condition.

“Besides the police investigations, the Health Ministry (KKM) will also conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, including checking aspects related to the ambulance... the Health Ministry wishes to convey its condolences to all the victims in the accident,” he said, adding that initial investigations showed that a possible cause of the accident was a burst tyre in the ambulance. — Bernama