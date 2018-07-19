Bad back Berdych to miss US Open

Berdych also missed Wimbledon this year. — AFP pic

PRAGUE, July 19 — Czech tennis ace Tomas Berdych’s persistent back pain has forced him to drop out of the US Open which starts August 27 and all the warm up events that precede it, Czech news agency CTK said today.

The 32-year-old also missed Wimbledon where he reached his only Grand Slam final in 2010, losing to Rafa Nadal, and was a semi-finalist in both 2016 and 2017.

“I have been struggling with back pain for a couple of months now and have tried every possible treatment and medical solution,” he said at the time. — AFP