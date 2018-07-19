World’s most expensive hotel suite costs US$80,000 a night and comes with bulletproof windows

The Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson takes the title of world’s most exorbitantly expensive suite. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, July 19 — One night in the world’s most expensive hotel suite will set you back an eye-popping, outrageous, some might say outlandish US$80,000 (RM325,828) a night.

In Elite Traveler’s list of Top 100 Suites 2018, Hotel President Wilson in Geneva takes the title of world’s most exorbitantly expensive suite for its Royal Penthouse Suite, a 12-bedroom apartment that takes up the entirety of the hotel’s eighth floor.

At 1,680 square metres, it’s also the largest hotel suite in Europe.

Fun fact: Guests who shell out US$80,000 per night are handing out more money than the median US household income earned in one year, which in 2016 was about US$59,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

The suite has hosted everyone from Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Rihanna, Bill Gates, Matt Damon and Michael Douglas.

So what do you get for US$80,000? It’s in the details.

For the VIP guests, including heads of state, the suite has been designed to provide maximum security with bulletproof windows, a panic button, private elevator and reinforced safe.

For musical guests, it comes with a Steinway grand piano, and for bookworms, a collection of antique books.

All 12 bedrooms are also accompanied by their own marble bathrooms, which are kitted out with Hermès amenities.

The suite itself also offers sweeping, panoramic views of its waterfront location, along with Mont-Blanc in the distance.

It goes without saying that at US$80,000, the suite also comes with a personal chef, butler and security team.

Meanwhile, the list of the world’s most expensive hotel suites is mostly represented by properties in the US and Europe.

Rounding out the podium is the five-bedroom Terrace Suite in New York’s The Mark hotel at US$75,000, and the Penthouse Suite at the Grand Hyatt in Cannes, France, which costs US$53,200.

Here are the cities and countries that host some of the most extravagantly priced hotel suites in the world:

1. Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland

Royal Penthouse Suite, US$80,000

2. The Mark, New York, US

Terrace Suite, US$75,000

3. Hotel Martinez by Hyatt, Cannes, France

Penthouse Suite, US$53,200

4. Faena Hotel, Miami, US

Penthouse, US$50,000

5. Laucala Island, Fiji

Hilltop villa, US$45,000

6. Hotel Mansour, Marrakech

Grand Riad, US$43,480

7. Hotel Cala Di Volpe, Sardinia, Italy

Penthouse suite, US$41,177

8. The Plaza, New York, US

Royal Suite, US$40,000

9. Hotel de Paris, Monaco

Princess Grace Suite, US$37,000

10. Mandarin Oriental New York, New York, US

Suite 5000, US$36,000 — AFP-Relaxnews