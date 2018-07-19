Sabah welcomes govt fulfilling promise of 20pc oil royalty

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) says the announcement came as very welcome news for all Sabahans. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 19 ― The Sabah state government welcomes wholeheartedly the announcement that the federal government would be fulfilling its promise to give 20 per cent royalty to petroleum-producing states in the country.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said it was an indication of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s concern for Sabah rights and therefore the announcement came as very welcome news for all Sabahans.

“We thank Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and we are truly grateful. It is wonderful news for us in Sabah. It is a promise fulfilled within 100 days and is a very positive step,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shafie pointed out that seeking for 20 per cent oil royalty was part of the party’s manifesto and an election promise made together with its partners in Pakatan Harapan.

The president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) said it was a clear reflection that the new government in Malaysia and Sabah were serious about fulfilling the aspirations of the people who wanted change.

“The Warisan-led Sabah government will continue to work with the federal government to secure more autonomy for Sabah in line with the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63).

“I can assure the people that every effort will be made to ensure that the additional revenue will be used for the benefit of the people in Sabah,” Mohd Shafie said.

The Chief Minister said unlike the previous government, the Warisan-led administration was wholly committed to elevate Sabah to greater heights instead of expanding personal coffers.

He said Sabah had been asking for oil royalty to be increased from 5 per cent to 20 per cent for many years but to no avail.

Mohd Shafie said it was a new federal government under Pakatan Harapan that had finally made it happen and the people of Sabah were understandably joyous.

Meanwhile UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau was equally exuberant about the announcement and thanked the Prime Minister.

“This is fantastic because this is exactly what the people of Sabah have long aspired and hoped for. The additional income will be a major boost to the economic growth of Sabah and this will augur well for the people of the state,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during question time at the Dewan Rakyat today, gave the assurance that the government would adhere to the promises in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto for the 14th general election and was committed to fulfilling them.

He said this included fulfilling the promise of providing 20 per cent royalty to the petroleum-producing states of the country. ― Bernama