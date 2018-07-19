Johoreans can expect a homegrown driver to win the International Rally of Johor round

A Proton Satria Neo that will take part in the Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) for the 2018 International Rally of Johor at the service bay in Angsana Mall, Johor Baru today. — Picture courtesy of Arish Qutb Ahmad Khan

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Despite the known tropical challenges for the Johor round of the 2018 Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), participants and fans may be in for a surprise.

A fellow Johorean stands a good chance of winning the Johor round, which is in conjunction with the 2018 International Rally of Johor.

The event’s manager and coordinator Mohd Kurnia Abdol Sakor said 23 Motors Abdul Kaathir Mohamed Mustaffa has a good chance of clinching this year’s Johor APRC round due to only four participants competing this time round.

“Abdul Kaathir has the advantage of being a local Johorean and is into his second year of competitive rallying.

“This will be an exciting time for locals to come out to support a homegrown driver who is competing in the APRC,” said Mohd Kurnia to Malay Mail today.

Abdul Kaathir, 32, is a Johor Baru-based businessman and has been among one of the rare Malaysian talents to compete in the APRC round.

Driving only a Proton Satria Neo under the 23 Motors livery, he will be assisted by his Indonesian navigator Tri Arjuna with the No. 23 competition number.

Abdul Kaathir is set to compete with a seasoned APRC team, namely Cusco Racing that will be campaigning two cars driven by New Zealander Mike Young and Japanese Yuya Sumiyama.

He will also lock horns in the tropical rally with India’s Abhilash PG from newly-formed R3A PGA Motorsports team.

Mohd Kurnia said this time round, as organisers, this year’s Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) has seen a lack of funding causing some changes to the rally calendar.

Despite the limited funds, he said as organisers of the country’s premier rally championship, they still made the event a reality due to the passion for the sport.

“Since the demise of Formula One in the country, the Malaysian APRC round that we host is the only FIA-sanctioned competition that is party of a world-class championship,” said Mohd Kurnia.

He said despite the budget constraints, as organisers, it was a duty to host and make the event a reality.

“This year will see the MRC mainly going back to basics as sponsorship funding has been substantially cut.

“For us and the competitors it is nothing new and I believe that together we still can create excitement in the local rally scene,” said Mohd Kurnia.