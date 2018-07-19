Oil slides near US$68 as US crude stocks expand, petrol drops

NEW YORK, July 19 ― Oil slipped toward US$68 (RM277) a barrel after mixed US government data sowed uncertainty about the strength of demand in the biggest fuel-consuming nation.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.4 per cent after the data showed a surprise gain in nationwide crude inventories and record-high production, while robust fuel demand depleted petrol stockpiles by the most since May. Meanwhile, an Opec committee meeting provided little insight on how output quotas will be split between the group.

“Pronounced fluctuations in the past four weeks” have made the US inventory data more difficult to assess, said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, noting that prices actually rose after the figures were released yesterday. “Given the unexpectedly sharp increase in crude-oil stocks last week, prices should really have fallen.”

Oil has lost about 8 per cent this month as the trade conflict between the US and China overshadows supply threats from Venezuela to Libya and Iran. Investors are waiting to see how far other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will offset those output losses, and whether the US will deploy its emergency stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery, which expires tomorrow, traded down 43 cents at US$68.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8.26am local time. The contract added 68 cents yesterday. Total volume traded today was about 26 per cent below the 100-day average. The more-active September contract was down 64 cents at US$67.11 a barrel.

Brent for September settlement fell 53 cents to US$72.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after rising 74 cents yesterday. The global benchmark traded at a US$5.23 premium to WTI for the same month. The Brent market continues to show signs of weakness, with front-month futures trading at a discount to the second-month contract.

The Energy Information Administration reported that US crude inventories rose by 5.84 million barrels last week, confounding most analysts in a Bloomberg survey who forecast a decline. Oil production reached a record 11 million barrels a day. Along with falling refinery-utilisation rates, a drop in crude exports to the lowest since April also contributed to the inventory build.

While Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged last month that Opec would soon decide how to distribute a collective output boost of about 1 million barrels a day, the committee meeting yesterday didn’t give a recommendation on how they should share out the planned increase.

Opec’s committee said in a statement later that compliance with pledged output cuts was 121 per cent in June, and that it was satisfied that overall performance “will not deviate from the 100 per cent conformity” targeted in the deal reached June 23. Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader and the biggest producer, said its output would be slightly higher this month than in June, according to people familiar with the matter. ― Bloomberg