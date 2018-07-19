Motion to abolish GST to be tabled next week, says law minister

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong says the government will be tabling a motion to repeal the GST next week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The government will be tabling a motion to repeal the Goods and Services Tax (GST) next week, Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

“Definitely the abolishment of GST, which is very soon,” he said when asked as to what Bill would be tabled.

Pressed further if this can be expected to happen next week, Liew said: “yes can”.

When asked if the Bill to implement the Sales and Services Tax (SST) would also be tabled together, Liew said : “I don't think so. I think abolishment will be done first, but then the introduction of the other Bill (to reinstate SST), will have to wait for the respective ministry.”

“It is in the pipelines,” he said when asked about Pakatan Harapan's (PH) pledge to abolish the Anti-Fake News Act 2018.

On May 28, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that the PH government will move to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act in the first Dewan Rakyat sitting after the elections on June 25.

“The repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act remains one of the promises of the Pakatan Harapan government and we are totally committed to do so,” he told reporters after visiting the headquarters of national news agency Bernama.

He confirmed that the law that was gazetted in February will be repealed in totality.

But Gobind also said media freedom is not absolute, adding that the government will relook certain provisions in the current legislation to ensure there are no loopholes that will lay it open to abuse.

PH had in its election manifesto, also promised to abolish the GST, and reinstate the SST.