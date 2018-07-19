Zahid says to give Pakatan govt 100 days to prove it can ease people’s burden

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has given the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government 100 days to prove that the reintroduction of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) can ease the people's burden.

The Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk said the 100-day period would begin as soon as the SST was implemented on September 1.

He said the Opposition kept an open mind by giving the government the opportunity to prove that the move was justifiable besides giving them an opportunity to fulfil their promises during the 14th general election (GE14).

“We give the government an opportunity to reduce the cost of living, previously we collected RM48 billion during the enforcement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but during the SST only RM21 billion was collected,”he told reporters at the Parliament Lobby, here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had said on Monday that the SST would be reintroduced effective September 1 at the rate of 10 per cent for sales and six per cent for services.

Lim said the SST Bill was expected to be passed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting this time. ― Bernama