Neymar and Brazil are Twitter’s World Cup champions

Brazil’s Neymar, Jr was Twitter’s most-mentioned player of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, July 19 — During the 2018 Fifa World Cup, held in Russia, there were some 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter), as fans used the social network to discuss all aspects of the international football tournament.

Brazilian fans proved the most vocal on Twitter, which could explain why Neymar was the tournament’s most-mentioned player, despite his team not making it past the quarterfinals.

Top 5 countries that tweeted the most during the 2018 World Cup

1. Brazil

2. Japan

3. UK

4. US

5. France

Top 5 most-mentioned players of the 2018 World Cup

1. Neymar

2. Lionel Messi

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. Kylian Mbappé

5. Philippe Coutinho

Top 5 most-mentioned teams of the 2018 World Cup

1. Brazil

2. France

3. Argentina

4. England

5. Portugal

Of all the tournament’s 64 matches, fans tweeted the most during the final between France and Croatia.

Top 5 most-tweeted matches of the 2018 World Cup

1. France vs Croatia

2. Brazil vs Belgium

3. Brazil vs Mexico

4. France vs Argentina

5. Costa Rica vs Brazil

The moment that generated the biggest peak in Twitter conversation was Kylian Mbappé’s fourth goal for France in the final match.

Top 5 moments of the 2018 World Cup that generated the biggest peaks in Twitter conversation

1. Kylian Mbappé (France) scores France’s fourth goal; France leads 4-1 in the final (July 15).

2. Philippe Coutinho goal in extra time gives Brazil 1-0 lead against Costa Rica (June 22).

3. South Korea defeats Germany 2-0 (June 27).

4. Final Whistle: France defeats Croatia 4-2 in the final (July 15).

5. Final Whistle: Belgium secures 2-1 victory over Brazil (July 6). — AFP-Relaxnews