Guan Eng just a bookkeeper, Azmin more powerful, says Wee

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng merely acts as a “bookkeeper” while Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali holds more power, MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong claimed today.

In debating the royal address today, Wee, who is Ayer Hitam MP, said that the powers of the Finance Ministry have been diluted.

“Public perception is that the finance minister’s powers have been reduced to that of a bookkeeper, given that the agencies previously under the Finance Ministry have been transferred to Azmin Ali’s Economic Affairs Ministry, which has more power,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted Wee as saying.

He also demanded the government explain the distribution of powers between the two ministries.

“These companies set up under Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc), now have two bosses.

“So, who has power over them, and who will issue instructions and send messages to them?” Malaysiakini quoted Wee as saying.

Wee also reportedly questioned the necessity for establishing an Entrepreneur Development Ministry, when its role could be incorporated into the Economic Affairs Ministry.