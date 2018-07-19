Dr M to attend UN General Assembly session in Sept

The PM will attend the 73rd session of UNGA when it opens on September 18 in New York. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will attend the United National General Assembly (UNGA) session in September, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“His (Dr Mahathir’s) speech at the UNGA this time will highlight (Malaysia’s) foreign policy,” he said at the welcoming ceremony for newly-appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya at Wisma Putra today.

The 73rd session of UNGA will open on September 18 in New York.

Meanwhile, when asked about a portal report claiming that Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low had been arrested in China, Saifuddin said: “The Jho Low issue comes under the purview of the police. We have full confidence in our police capability to seek out, arrest and bring him back. They have certain international protocols to follow, they are more proficient,” he said.

“Wisma Putra just facilitates when our views and facilitation are needed. Usually, in such cases, the police have their own protocols and methods,” he said.

Sarawak Report had reported yesterday that a radio station in Hong Kong had broadcast news of the arrest of Jho Low in China.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today the police had yet to receive any information on the matter.

Meanwhile, Marzuki, in his speech at the event, said he would work with Saifuddin to implement the responsibility entrusted to him.

“I am hopeful that with the new Malaysia administration, with the breath of fresh air, and partnership with Saifuddin, I am confident we can do our best for our country,” he said. — Bernama