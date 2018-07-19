AirAsia and Airbus to explore developing aeronautical centre

Airasia and Airbus are starting talks to explore jointly developing an industrial aeronautical centre in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Local airline AirAsia and international aeronautics company Airbus have started talks to explore jointly developing an industrial aeronautical centre in Malaysia.

AirAsia said both companies were considering establishing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, a training centre, a data centre, possible industrial cooperation and Airbus supplier implantation.

“We have always been big believers in the potential of Malaysia to be a major aeronautical centre,” AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

“Aviation has an incredible multiplier effect, creating high-paying jobs and high-value industries as well as new investment opportunities. With Airbus contributing their technical expertise to this project, I have no doubt we will be able to bring significant benefits to the people and the economy of Malaysia, and establish the country as the region’s premier aviation hub.”

AirAsia said the proposed feasibility study will comprise a site survey and identification of the existing industrial assets, of the potential enablers and of the industrial opportunities.

The project will also comprise market analysis, preliminary business case, and industrial feasibility.

The feasibility study will identify a shortlist of industrial opportunities and definition of next steps, including the necessary investment, training, and timeline up to the launch of the project.