Company manager charged with dishonest misappropriation of more than RM3.4m

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — A manager of an investment company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with dishonest misappropriation of the company’s fund totalling more than RM3.4 million for purchase of a piece of land last year.

Tinyu Eian Seng, 50, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Azwarnida Affandi.

Tinyu, and another man who had been charged, were alleged to have dishonestly withdrawn and used RM3,498,309 belonging to one Ong Khoon Hong for purchase of land at Lot 1265, Section 67, Kuala Lumpur.

The offence was allegedly committed at Susperior Pool Alliance Holdings Berhad, One South Mall, Jalan OS, Taman Serdang Perdana, Serdang, here between December 12 and 27, 2017.

The charge, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Mawarni Abd Halim offered bail at RM300,000 in one surety, but the court did not allow bail for the accused as his bailor was not in court.

The court then set July 30 for mention. — Bernama