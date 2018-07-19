Police to reopen investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s death, IGP confirms

Teoh Lee Lan speaks to reporters after a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Police have confirmed that they had received orders from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to reopen probe into the death of former political aide Teoh Beng Hock in 2019.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the orders were received last Tuesday.

“We will revisit the case and complete the probe papers,” he told a press conference after the presentation by PLUS of an Expressway Mobile Patrol Vehicle (EMPV) to the police at Persada PLUS in Subang Jaya near here today.

Teoh was found sprawled on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam, where the MACC headquarters was formerly located, on July 16, 2009. He was 30.

Meanwhile, commenting on the death of Mongolian model Altantuya Shariibuu, Mohamad Fuzi said the probe papers of the reopened murder case were now completed.

“We are waiting for further instructions from the AGC,” he said.

Altantuya is believed to have been killed and her body blown up with explosives at a secondary jungle in Mukim Bukit Raja, Klang, between 10pm on October 19, 2006, and 1am on October 20, 2006.

In 2009, former police Special Action Unit members Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of Altantuya’s murder. The Court of Appeal overturned their sentences in 2013 but, upon the prosecution’s appeal, they were upheld by the Federal Court. — Bernama