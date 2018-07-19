MAHB: Work to repair damaged fibre optic cable near RedQ underway

So far, there have been no reports of flight delays caused by the incident. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, July 19 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said one of its contractors, who was appointed to carry out rectification work to a water pipe near AirAsia’s new office, RedQuarters (RedQ), had accidentally damaged a fibre optic cable.

AirAsia Group chief Tan Sri Tony Fernandes earlier today said that internet connectivity had been disrupted at the AirAsia headquarters.

“A Malaysian Airports contractor has cut through our internet pipe and that is going to cause us delays as we have to turn on disaster recovery. Which will take three hours. Cannot understand how this happens,” he tweeted.

According to MAHB, the incident happened this afternoon when the contractors were carrying out repairs to the pipe.

It said while this has affected the communications system at RedQ, it has not caused any disruption to the communication systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Main Terminal and KLIA2.

“We regret this unfortunate incident, but we are working closely with the contractor to ensure that rectification works are completed as soon as possible,” it said.

The airport operator said the repair work had started at 4.30pm today and is expected to complete soon.

“We will provide further updates on the progress.

“Meanwhile, we are also working closely with AirAsia flight operations to ensure that there are no flight delays caused by this,” the statement read.

So far, there have been no reports of flight delays caused by the incident.

“We will also be launching an investigation as to how the damage could have happened as the contractor had been provided with both the single line and cable routing diagrams as guidance before work had commenced,” MAHB said.