Wan meets top seed Leo after ousting Ivan in first round

Ivan Yuen competes against Nafiizwan Adnan during the Malaysian Open Squash Championships 2018 at Bukit Jalil Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Nafiizwan Adnan exacted revenge over Ivan Yuen Chee Wern by beating him in the first round of the Malaysian Open Squash Championships 9-11, 11-6, 13-11, 12-10 in an energy-sapping 72-minute match on Court 1 at the Bukit Jalil Squash Centre.

Wan, the national No. 1, had lost to Ivan, the national No. 2 at last week’s National Championships finals, making it three losses in a row against Ivan. Wan, however, held a better head-to-head over Ivan on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour at 10-1 and extended that to 11-1.

“If I have to compare the national finals and today’s game, today was a way tougher game mentally and towards the end, it was physically taking a toll on both of us,” said Wan.

“It’s a bit sad that we both had to play in the first round but these things happen on tour. In the end, I feel if you want to win the tournament, you must play everyone.

“But it’s disappointing that both of us in good form had to meet so early. It would’ve been nice if we had met in the finals,” added the world No. 41.

Ivan had the chance to push the match to a fifth game, but while leading 7-3 in the fourth, he let Wan catch up to 10-10, and with them neck and neck, it was anyone’s game.

“It was difficult to close out the points and I can’t rush as that’s when the mistakes happen,” said Ivan.

“The plan was to build the points and wait for those opportunities, but Wan kept fighting back, and in the end, he deservedly won. I’m still a happy man and enjoying my squash,” said Ivan whose next assignment will be the Asian Games in August.

Wan will need all the help he can get for his quarterfinal match where he faces top seed Leo Au of Hong Kong. It’s also a precursor for what’s to come at the Asian Games where Leo is one of the favourites for the gold medal.

“He’s the third seed at the Asian Games and I’ve not played him in a while. On tour, I hang out with the Hong Kong players and train with them so I’m not unfamiliar with him,” said Wan of Leo who is ranked 20th in the world.

“I’ll check out some videos of his latest matches, and God willing, it goes my way.”

In other matches, Syafiq Kamal lost to Abdulla Al Tamimi 11-4, 11-7, 11-4.