Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0620/0650 against the greenback from 4.0570/0610 yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest and in line with regional currencies amid worries over escalating trade war tensions between the US and China, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0620/0650 against the greenback from 4.0570/0610 yesterday.

OANDA Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the ringgit would continue to struggle in the near term on lack of boost.

“With the US dollar on a solid footing and wobbly oil prices, the tame inflation print reinforced Bank Negara Malaysia’s policy neutrality well into 2019 but does not open the door to a possible rate cut if inflation continues to run at these shallow levels,” he added.

Malaysia’s inflation rate slowed sharply in June 2018 to 0.8 per cent year-on-year compared to 1.8 per cent in May 2018 as the zero-rating of the Goods and Services Tax resulted in slower increases or declines in prices of the Consumer Price Index basket of goods and services, except transport.

Meanwhile, the local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9622/9648 from 2.9656/9690 on Wednesday, and appreciated against the euro to 4.7144/7187 against 4.7155/7217 yesterday.

The ringgit strengthened against the British pound to 5.2806/2849 from yesterday's 5.2863/2931 , but eased against the yen to 3.5937/5970 from 3.5909/5957. ― Bernama