Homemade firecrackers thrown into classroom in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU, July 19 — The counselling room windows of a secondary school near Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here were shattered after homemade firecracker bombs were thrown into by some irresponsible quarters.

A teacher was in the room when the ball-shaped firecrackers were hurled from outside the school fence at about 11am today. The teacher escaped injuries.

Another teacher who wanted to remain anonymous said the incident occurred during the teaching and learning session, and that the entire school was shocked by the loud explosion.

“There were fragments of what believed to be ball-shaped firecrackers. We are not sure who the culprits are. However, we believe that the explosives were hurled from outside the school fence, about 10 metres away from the room,” the teacher said.

Meanwhile, Kota Baru district police chief ACP Ismail Mat Sidik, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying that a team of policemen was sent to the scene to investigate the case. — Bernama