TMJ: Don’t scrap ‘positive’ HSR project

Speaking to Singapore broadcaster Channel NewsAsia, the Johor crown prince said the rail project will provide a much-needed boost to the state’s economy. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government today to retain the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Speaking to Singapore broadcaster Channel NewsAsia, the Johor crown prince said the rail project will provide a much-needed boost to the state’s economy.

“I think it’s a very, very positive project that we should continue because it will not only help Johor but also Singapore,” he said.

“It will boost the economy in Johor, maybe to have more foreign investment coming in. The HSR is a very positive project that we should proceed and continue (with), that’s my personal opinion.”

However, he said the decision to proceed with the project was “up to the government” of Malaysia.

“There’s nothing I can do because at the end of the day, it’s between the governments,” Tunku Ismail added.

Asked how the project could affect Malaysia’s national debt, Tunku Ismail said it was up to the government to decide the necessary course of action.

“At the end of the day, they are the government. They should judge what is necessary and what’s not necessary.

“It’s not my place and not my position to know what’s the financial status of the country,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said earlier today that the HSR project could still materialise albeit later than originally planned.

He also confirmed that Malaysian officials will meet with their Singapore counterparts to discuss the status of the project and all the costs involved.