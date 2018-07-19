Saifuddin to visit Jakarta July 20-23

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin would be meeting his counterpart, Retno LP Marsudi to discuss bilateral issues. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be making his maiden working visit to Jakarta from tomorrow until July 23.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Saifuddin, who was sworn in as Malaysia’s new foreign minister on July 2, would be accompanied by officials from the ministry.

“The visit would be a continuation to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to Jakarta on June 28 and 29,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin would be meeting his counterpart, Retno LP Marsudi and discuss on bilateral issues and cooperation as well as to explore new strategic collaboration regionally and internationally for mutual benefit.

It said Saifuddin was also expected to pay a courtesy call on Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“This visit is expected to strengthen the already strong bonds of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia for the prosperity of the rakyat (people) of both countries,” Wisma Putra said.

Saifuddin is also scheduled to meet Malaysian students in Jakarta, have meetings with the Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) as well as a few local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The minister would also be joining a roundtable discussion at Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Wisma Putra said. — Bernama