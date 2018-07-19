Maszlee: Sale of number plates can be used to fund varsities

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a Bicara Minda programme at Sinar Harian’s office in Shah Alam July 19, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today said that one way to help fund public universities would be by selling vehicle number plates with the university’s abbreviation to its alumni.

Part of the proceeds received from the sale, he said, could be used to fund research and other efforts related to the upkeep of a university.

“For example, if you are from UIA, you can buy a ‘UIA 1234’ number plate.

“But this is just an idea, which I’m looking into,” he said when speaking at a forum on education at Sinar Harian’s office here.

Maszlee, however, did not give a timeline or an exact mechanism on how this idea would be implemented.

Separately, he said, all students will be asked to wear black shoes to school from next year onwards.

He hinted that this was to do away with the current white shoes, which get dirty easily.