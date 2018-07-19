Doctors’ fees, baby formula among SST-exempt items

Doctor’s fees is among the nine SST-exempt items. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Nine items that were previously taxed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will now be exempted under the Sales and Services Tax (SST) that will take effect on September 1.

According to the Finance Ministry, these include spectacle frames, 250cc motorcycles, baby formula, sardine, fees for doctors in private hospitals, movie or theme park tickets, personal healthcare insurance, bank transaction fees and management services.

The ministry, in a separate statement, also said that fishermen would no longer be subjected to the SST if they purchased boats for fishing.

Farmers would also not have to worry about the tax as tractors and fertilisers would not be taxed anymore.

Healthcare consultation, and administrative, medicine, ambulatory services, as well as sand, bricks and cement, will also not be charged the SST.

Earlier today, Customs Department director general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said that implementation of the SST would not cause the prices of goods to go up.

He also said that a full list of tax-exempted items will be uploaded to the SST portal (formerly the GST portal) soon.

The SST, which will replace the GST that was effectively abolished on June 1, will be set at 10 per cent for sales and 6 per cent for services.