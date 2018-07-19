Johor State Assembly sitting scheduled for Aug 9-19

The first sitting of the 14th Johor State Assembly is scheduled for August 9 to 19, according to Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 19 — The first sitting of the 14th Johor State Assembly is scheduled for August 9 to 19, according to Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said the opening ceremony would be held on Thursday, August 9, while the debate session would begin on August 12.

“We will make some improvements pertaining to the State Assembly sitting, including the plan to have live broadcast through social media platform to enable the people to follow the proceedings,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) delegation led by its director Datuk Azmi Alias at his office in Kota Iskandar here today.

Also present was Deputy Speaker Gan Peck Cheng.

In the 14th general election last May, Pakatan Harapan received the people’s mandate to form the new state government of Johor. They garnered 36 state seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 19, and PAS, one.

Of the 36 seats, DAP secured 14, followed by Amanah (nine), PKR (five) and PPBM (eight).

However, on May 12, three BN assemblymen, namely Rasman Ithnain (Sedili), Rosleli Jahari (Johor Lama) and Alwiyah Talib (Endau) announced their departure from BN and became Independent assemblymen. — Bernama