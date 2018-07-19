Umno to contest under BN logo in Sg Kandis, says Selangor BN chief

Selangor BN chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that his party did not want to ‘send the wrong signal’ by contesting under its own logo. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Umno will contest the Sungai Kandis by-election under the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo, as reported earlier, Selangor BN chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed today.

The newly elected Umno vice-president said that his party did not want to “send the wrong signal” by contesting under its own logo.

“We are still BN. BN still exists and there is no break up, except for our friends in Sarawak who are moving on their own,” he told reporters in Parliament.

“MIC and MCA are still in BN, so as long as there is BN, we will contest under that logo,” he added.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan previously said that the party will be using its own flag for the polls.

The party is expected to announce its candidate for the by-election tomorrow.