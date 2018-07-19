UEC not part of Pakatan’s 100-day promise, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a Bicara Minda programme at Sinar Harian’s office in Shah Alam July 19, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), as issued by Chinese independent schools, will be done in due time as Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not promise to implement it within 100 days of taking over government, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

Maszlee said the recognition of UEC for entry into the civil service and local public universities cannot be rushed, adding that all stakeholders must be consulted before endorsing the school-leaving certificate.

“We need to look into this and hear every stakeholder, including Malay language teachers, because as a ministry, we must be clear and consistent in implementing such a step,” he said at forum on education at Sinar Harian’s office here.

The UEC is the school-leaving certificate issued by independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia.

There are about 60 independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia, with over 20 of them in East Malaysia.

The UEC is recognised in Singapore but has limited recognition in Sarawak, Selangor and Penang.