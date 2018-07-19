Businesses welcome AirAsia’s Ipoh comeback

The launch of the Ipoh route marks AirAsia’s 16th domestic route. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

IPOH, July 19 — Businesses expressed hope today that AirAsia will retain its Ipoh-Johor Baru route that will be re-launched in October, years after it flew the route for just three months in 2006.

Perak Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) chairman Datuk Gan Tack Kong said the airline had previously flown from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in 2006.

“The flight was suspended just three months after its launchin 2006. Hopefully, the same will not occur again this time,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Gan said he did not see the significance of AirAsia coming in as other airlines were already servicing the route.

“One airline should be enough. We do not mind investors coming in from the south though, but I believe AirAsia is tapping the Singapore tourist market,” he added.

From an investors’ point of view, Gan said such interests would prefer to have cargo planes land here.

“The state should also consider having bonded warehouse in the vicinity of the airport for exporters,” he added.

Yesterday, state Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said AirAsia would fly four times weekly.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat was reported to have said recently that the low-cost carrier hoped to help increase the number of domestic visitors and boost tourism for Perak.

The launch of the Ipoh route marks AirAsia’s 16th domestic route as the carrier flies to nine states, as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Sharing Gan’s sentiments, Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) Perak chairman Datuk Lim Si Boon hoped AirAsia was committed to Ipoh.

“We welcome more flights to the airport both domestically and regionally. Our only concern is that AirAsia, which operated the earlier JB flights, had cited poor load factor and left Ipoh in the lurch until Firefly started flights to Singapore.

“We hope Air Asia this time will ensure it is committed to Ipoh,” he said.

Lim added that the priority was to improve the connectivity with other airlines to the region via Changi airport.

Perak Tourism Association president Datuk Mohammad Odzman Abdul Kadir hoped the announcement will spell higher tourist arrivals.

“Any initiatives that enhance tourist arrivals are most welcome. Travel agents and hotels, meanwhile, must be ready with attractive packages,” he said.

Tan added the weekly flight schedule for AirAsia was not confirmed.

“For the time being, AirAsia will fly from Johor Baru at 7.30am and the return flight will be at 9.15am,” he said, adding the schedule was expected to be released only next week.

He assured AirAsia will stay the course unlike in 2006.

“We will collaborate with them on promotion packages,” he added.