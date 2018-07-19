A massive, shirtless statue of Jeff Goldblum pops up in London

LONDON, July 19 — Move over baby Trump balloons, as a scene-stealing, seriously huge and gloriously shirtless statue of Jeff Goldblum has been erected right in middle of London.
The 25-foot-long statue of Goldblum in his famous sultry unbuttoned Jurassic Park pose can be seen in front of London’s Tower Bridge and it was commissioned in honour of the 25th anniversary release of the blockbuster 1993 movie.
The statue courtesy of telecommunications company Now TV has been drawing loads of tourists and locals with many taking to social media to share snaps of the masterpiece.
Now TV took to Twitter to share images of the statue saying: “Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow #JurassicJeff #JP25”
Here are just some of the posts on the statue that are making the rounds on social media with hastag #JurassicJeff.
I mean who wouldn't love a #JurassicJeff statute by Tower Bridge 😍 pic.twitter.com/WRL8TGyUJr— NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018
Celebrating 25 years of Jurassic Park with this hunk @jeffgoldblum 😎 @nowtv #JurassicJeff https://t.co/twxjV4Wjgk pic.twitter.com/OqcxQRoMCz— Sade Giliberti (@OneSadie) July 18, 2018
25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖— NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018
A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU
Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. #jurassicjeff @NOWTV pic.twitter.com/KIMAQnBFg7— Meganium (@megnaan) July 18, 2018
Still laughing at this double "goldblum" 😂😂 epic!! #JurassicJeff pic.twitter.com/7dY1v5muwL— Linds Garner (@carlottawannabe) July 18, 2018
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."— Julie Platt (@BettyShmem) July 18, 2018
Yeah...they should.
Yup. Definitely. Should. #jurassicjeff #GiantJeff pic.twitter.com/HrlQKqctLx
Anyone know how long the mighty #JeffGoldblum erection is hanging around in London for?— Joanna Pearson (@joanna__pearson) July 19, 2018
Here’s a tshirt I drew a while back! https://t.co/LRcu9d4nbV 🙌#goldblum #NowTV #JurassicJeff #JurassicPark #HappyBirthday #tshirt #ThursdayMotivation #movie #redbubble #GRAPHICDESIGN pic.twitter.com/rMsIJ3ykZ8