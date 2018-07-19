A massive, shirtless statue of Jeff Goldblum pops up in London

A screengrab from Now TV’s Twitter account shows the giant statue of Jeff Goldblum.

LONDON, July 19 — Move over baby Trump balloons, as a scene-stealing, seriously huge and gloriously shirtless statue of Jeff Goldblum has been erected right in middle of London.

The 25-foot-long statue of Goldblum in his famous sultry unbuttoned Jurassic Park pose can be seen in front of London’s Tower Bridge and it was commissioned in honour of the 25th anniversary release of the blockbuster 1993 movie.

The statue courtesy of telecommunications company Now TV has been drawing loads of tourists and locals with many taking to social media to share snaps of the masterpiece.

Now TV took to Twitter to share images of the statue saying: “Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow #JurassicJeff #JP25”

Here are just some of the posts on the statue that are making the rounds on social media with hastag #JurassicJeff.

I mean who wouldn't love a #JurassicJeff statute by Tower Bridge 😍 pic.twitter.com/WRL8TGyUJr — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖



A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018