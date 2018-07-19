Umno Youth chief: Pakatan must apologise to Malaysians if fails to fulfil pledges in 100 days

Pakatan Harapan leaders pose for photos while holding banners with manifesto pledges after the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must make a public apology to Malaysians if they fail to fulfil all the promises stated in their manifesto.

Asyraf said the manifesto, which contained “moon and stars” promises, was PH’s pledge to the people and so they must stand by it.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) collapsed because of all these promises that they made to the people. It was their campaign and their pledge so they should keep to it,” he said after meeting with all state Youth chiefs at PWTC today.

Asyraf was commenting on a news report in which the author of the PH manifesto, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, had said that he hopes the coalition’s leaders will be brave enough to tell the people that some of the promises made are difficult to implement.

Asyraf said he also agrees with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the manifesto was neither the Quran or the Bible, but it contained promises made, which they must honour.

“In any religion, when a promise is made, it must be fulfilled. In the context of Islam, a person who does not fulfil his promise is a person who is ‘munafiq’ (hypocrite),” he said.