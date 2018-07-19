Technical glitch forces KL-bound Malaysia Airlines flight back to Brisbane

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5.50am local time on Thursday, landed safely at the Brisbane International Airport at 12.34am local time Thursday, according to the statement. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A Malaysia Airlines flight from Australia’s Brisbane bound for Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back due to an unexpected technical issue, the airlines said today.

According to Xinhua news agency, the national carrier in a statement confirmed that its flight, MH134 which departed yesterday from the Brisbane International Airport at 11.18pm local time bound for Kuala Lumpur, did an air turn back to Brisbane.

“This was due to an unexpected technical issue that occurred after take-off,” it said, adding that the safety of all passengers and crew on board was of paramount importance at all times and the captain in charge made the decision to return to Brisbane.

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5.50am local time today, landed safely at the Brisbane International Airport at 12.34am local time today, according to the statement.

“The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection and rectification,” it said. — Bernama