Anwar is an ‘institution’, let him win PKR presidency uncontested, says Saifuddin

Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to the media in the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said he hoped no one will run against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the PKR presidency in the upcoming party election.

“As much as PKR is democratic, Anwar is an institution and in respect of that, we hope the party members will allow him to win the seat uncontested,” Saifuddin told reporters in Parliament today.

Anwar recently announced his intention to contest the president’s post, currently held by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is his wife.

Anwar is free to actively participate in politics again after receiving a royal pardon following his release from prison after the general election in May.

Saifuddin also said that PKR will decide whether to abolish the post of de facto leader, which Anwar has held since the inception of the party in 1999, or to appoint a successor to the role.

“We will wait until after the polls to make a decision on that, whether to remove the position altogether or appoint a successor,” he added.