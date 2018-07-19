IRDA attracts RM10.9b investments in first half of 2018

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian says to date, 58 per cent or RM154.14 billion of the total investments had been realised. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 19 ― The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) attracted cumulative investments of RM10.9 billion in the first six months of this year.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said this raised the cumulative committed investments since 2006 to RM263.95 billion.

To-date, 58 per cent or RM154.14 billion of the total investments had been realised, he said.

Of the committed investments of RM263.95 billion, domestic investments account for 61 per cent or RM161 billion.

“Based on the latest investment report, I am optimistic that Iskandar Malaysia can achieve the RM383 billion investment target by 2025,” Osman, who is also IRDA Co-Chairman, said after attending a closed briefing and meeting with IRDA's top management here today. Also present was IRDA Chief Executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim.

Osman said of the RM102.9 billion foreign investments received, China contributed the highest amount at RM36.35 billion, followed by Singapore (RM21.98 billion), the United States (RM6.87 billion), Japan (RM4.41 billion) and Spain (RM4.18 billion).

From 2006 to June 2018, Asean accounted for RM23.74 billion in investments while the European Union RM13.62 billion.

All the investments were expected to create more than 700,000 jobs, of which 31 per cent involved semi-skilled and skilled workers, he added. ― Bernama