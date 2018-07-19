Babysitter arrested in Johor after boy in her care severely injured

Tangkak District Police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the infant had old and new bruises on the left side of the forehead, cracks on the skull and bleeding in the eyes. — AFP pic

TANGKAK, July 19 — The police have arrested a babysitter after a 10-month-old baby boy was found to have suffered severe head injuries while under her care at a housing estate here last Tuesday.

Tangkak District Police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the infant had old and new bruises on the left side of the forehead, cracks on the skull and bleeding in the eyes.

A neighbour helped the 35-year-old babysitter to rush the boy to the Tangkak Hospital after he suffered a seizure, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“We are investigating to ascertain whether the baby was abused by the babysitter,” he said.

Mohad Idris said the boy was undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

He also said that the babysitter was being held on remand for four days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama