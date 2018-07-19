Adly: Melaka govt to enact term limit for chief minister

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government was currently fine tuning the draft of the proposed legislation and hoped to table it in the State Assembly next month. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 19 — The Melaka government will be enacting legislation to limit the tenure of chief ministers to a maximum of two-terms.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government was currently fine tuning the draft of the proposed legislation and hoped to table it in the State Assembly next month.

“If we can, it will be tabled in August, if not, at the next assembly sitting. It is not a problem for us (limiting the tenure of the chief minister,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the State Assembly sitting here today.

He said that if it was passed, it would apply to whichever party was in power.

He added that the state government also hoped to enact the setting up of the Melaka Competency, Accountability and Transparency (Melcat) Committee at next month’s sitting of the assembly.

“There are other proposed enactments on the cards which we will announce from time to time,” he said, adding that the new Pakatan Harapan government in Melaka was serious about chief ministers not staying on too long and the culture of efficiency, accountability and integrity. — Bernama