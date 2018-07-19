AirAsia set to confirm and expand A330neo order, sources say

AirAsia’s Tan Sri Tony Fernandes is expected to announce the confirmation of an order for 66 planes, plus an additional order for around 30 A330neo jets. — Reuters pic

FARNBOROUGH (England), July 19 ― Malaysia's AirAsia is set to confirm and expand an order for A330neo long-haul passenger jets, according to sources, handing European planemaker Airbus a last-minute boost at the Farnborough Airshow today.

The confirmation of an order for 66 planes, plus an additional order for around 30 A330neo jets is expected to be announced by AirAsia co-founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes later today, people familiar with the matter said.

Other sources identified SaudiGulf as the airline behind an order for 10 A320neo reported by Airbus as an undisclosed customer earlier on Thursday. ― Reuters