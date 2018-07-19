Aug 16 hearing for Cameron Highland MP’s application to strike out election petition

The High Court today fixed August 16 to hear an application by Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraaj to strike out an election petition filed by PKR candidate M. Manogaran to nullify the GE14 results for the constituency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The High Court today fixed August 16 to hear an application by Cameron Highlands Member of Parliament Datuk C. Sivarraajh, of Barisan Nasional (BN), to strike out an election petition filed by PKR candidate M. Manogaran to nullify the 14th general election (GE14) results for the constituency.

Lawyer M. Rajenthirakumar, representing Manogaran, told reporters that the date was set by High Court judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi during management of the case which was held in chambers.

The court had fixed September 3-20 to hear the election petition.

Manogaran, 59, filed the petition last June 4 seeking a declaration that the GE14 results for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat was null and void as it violated the Election Offences Act 1954 because the respondent (Sivarraajh) had allegedly bribed voters from the Orang Asli community to vote for him.

Manogaran also claimed that Sivarraajh, who campaigned with Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is now Pahang mentri besar, had bribed the Orang Asli voters between RM30 to RM1,000 through several Tok Batins (community chief) to ensure they voted for the BN in the five-cornered fight for the Cameron Highlands seat.

Manogaran also claimed that Wan Rosdy, who has been Jelai state assemblyman for the last three terms since winning the seat in GE11 was popular among voters in the constituency.

In the GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by garnering 10,307 votes to defeat four other candidates. — Bernama