Individuals should not be holding Umno funds, says Ku Li

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Office bearers in Umno should not personally hold party funds, Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby, the Gua Musang MP said that party funds, including donations, should be held by Umno collectively as a party and not by any individual.

“No member should collect money as donations even for the party,” he said.

“All payments for donations must be in the Umno name, not in the name of personalities, even those in positions of authority,” he added.

Recently, the police seized a large sum of cash, amounting to approximately RM110 million, from properties linked to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

However, Umno has since claimed that the money belongs to the party and that Najib was holding the funds in his capacity as party president.

Tengku Razaleigh, popularly known as Ku Li, said that Umno’s main problem was the practice of money politics.

He previously lamented the role of money politics during the recently concluded Umno presidential election, where he ended up losing to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.