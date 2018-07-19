First teaser at ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’.

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Warner Bros has released a teaser trailer for upcoming sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.

The film follows agency Monarch as its members face off against god-sized monsters including Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his nemesis King Ghidorah.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set for release on May 31, 2019.