Court dismisses ex-TV3 news editor’s appeal in defamation suit

Mohd Iqbal sued Mohd Khaidir for allegedly posting a negative and erroneous statement about him in his Facebook account. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Former TV3 news chief editor lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal here today against the High Court order for him to pay RM50,000 in damages to Termeloh Lands assistant administrator for slander.

The decision was delivered by a three-man panel comprising Justices Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang who had dismissed Mohd Khaidir Ahmad’s appeal.

Justice Abang Iskandar ordered Mohd Khaidir, 56, to pay RM10,000 in legal cost.

On April 28, last year, the Temerloh High Court allowed the Temerloh Lands officer Mohd Iqbal Zainal Abidin’s defamation claim against Mohd Khaidir and ordered the latter (Mohd Khaidir) to pay damages and also 5 per cent interest per annum on the sum effective the judgment date until settlement.

Mohd Iqbal, 32, sued Mohd Khaidir on August 14, 2016 for allegedly posting a negative and erroneous statement about him in his Facebook account between May 21 and May 24, 2016.

In his statement of claim, Mohd Iqbal claimed that Mohd Khaidir was angry with him for signing a notice dated May 15, 2015 which was issued to Mohd Khaidir allegedly regarding the unauthorised occupation of government land.

Mohd Iqbal claimed that Mohd Khaidir refused to apologise or retract the defamatory statement even though he had sent him a letter of demand on May 28, 2016.

One of Mohd Khaidir’s lawyer Ikmal Hisam Idris said he would seek instructions from his client on whether to file leave to appeal to the Federal Court.

Mohd Khaidir was also represented by lawyer T. Gunaseelan while lawyer Adnan Seman appeared for Mohd Iqbal. — Bernama