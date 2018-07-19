Police force reshuffle almost complete

Abdul Ghafar said the working paper on the structuring would be tabled to the Ministry of Home Affairs as soon as possible. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The restructuring process for three special teams under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is almost completed, said the Director of Management Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Rajab.

It involves the Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG), Narcotics Intelligence Special Tactical Force (STING), and the Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc).

Speaking to reporters after a function at the Police Training Centre, here today, Abdul Ghafar said the working paper on the structuring would be tabled to the Ministry of Home Affairs as soon as possible.

“If approved...part of the 600 officers and men of these special teams would be deployed to other divisions and department in Bukit Aman and the state contingents,” he said.

He said they could empower among others the Serious Crime Investigation Division (D9), the Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism Crime Investigation Division (D7) and the Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (JSJN).

This way, he added, the PDRM services could continue to be improved in line with its role to maintain national peace and sovereignty.

“I hope it can be implemented immediately, we expect before the end of the year,”he said.

In another development, Abdul Ghafar said he would go on mandatory retirement on Sunday after having served the PDRM for 39 years and three months. — Bernama