IGP: Fresh probe into Altantuya’s murder completed, investigations papers sent to AG

Fuzi said the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said police have completed the reopened investigation into the 2006 murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

He said as part of the investigations, police recorded statements from several witnesses including Altantuya’s father Dr Setev Shaaribuu.

“The investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, and we are now waiting for the next course of action on how to proceed,” he said during a vehicle handover ceremony by PLUS Malaysia Berhad to PDRM.

Last month Dr Setev flew to Malaysia to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and lodged a police report to request his daughter’s murder be reopened.

Altantuya is believed to have been killed in the early hours of October 20, 2006 in Klang, where her body was destroyed with explosives.

In 2009, former police Special Action Unit members Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of Altantuya’s murder.

The Court of Appeal overturned their sentences in 2013 but upon the prosecution’s appeal, the sentences were upheld by the Federal Court.

Sirul fled to Australia where he was detained by Australian Immi­gration at a detention centre in Sydney after Interpol issued a red notice on him.

He is being held at a detention centre there where he is claiming for asylum.