Gradual rollout for new floor wage at RM1,500 nationwide, HR minister tells Parliament

Kulasegaran said the government will foot half of the increment from the existing floor wage base, which is currently RM1,000 for workers in peninsular Malaysia and RM900 for those in Sabah and Sarawak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Workers across the country can expect to receive a minimum monthly wage of RM1,500, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran announced in Parliament today, though the implementation will be gradual.

He also said the government will foot half of the increment from the existing floor wage base, which is currently RM1,000 for workers in peninsular Malaysia and RM900 for those in Sabah and Sarawak.

“On the government expenses, we estimate the possibility of RM1 billion to be spent on subsidy.

“The increase of minimum wage to RM1,500 will be done gradually, not in an instant,” Kulasegaran who is also Ipoh Barat MP said during Question Time.

The minister was replying to Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, who wanted to know when the minimum wage will be raised to RM1,500 a month nationwide.

Kulasegaran also said the National Salary Consultative Council has also completed its review of the Minimum Wage Order 2016, and that its recommendation will be presented to the government soon.

“In the absence of any obstacle, the new Minimum Wage Order will be gazetted in a month or two,” he said.

He added that the government has discussed the matter with the stakeholders, including workers’ unions.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition had in its GE14 manifesto, pledged to increase minimum wage to a flat rate of RM1,500.