Loke: 51 road safety recommendations to be studied

KAJANG, July 19 — The Transport Ministry has commissioned an independent review panel to look into the 51 road safety recommendations that were proposed following the deadly Genting Highlands bus crash in 2013.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the Recommendation Review Panel (RRP) has been given three-months to draft an interim report on the implementation progress of the recommendations, which would be accessible to the public.

“The setting up of this RRP was to ensure better and efficient monitoring towards the implementation of the recommendations,” he said.

He said to improve the safety of bus operators, the Federal government will also review the need to make the Safety Star Grading (SSG) mandatory, which was implemented in 2013.

Loke said to date, only 20 bus operators have voluntarily participated in the grading programme.

